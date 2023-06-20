Win a 2-night stay at SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa

SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa by The Capital is set in a lush secret garden, a natural sanctuary tucked away in the centre of lively Sandton. The inner-city retreat inspires the feeling of living amongst nature, while being less than seven minutes away from cosmopolitan shopping and restaurant destinations.

SEVEN is a unique urban escape that is perfect for all those must have luxuries. Superior suites and private villas offer specialised lifestyle services and all the attentive comforts you need while still creating a sense of untouched seclusion. WIN! WIN! WIN!

One lucky IOL reader stands a chance of winning a two-night stay for two adults at SEVEN Villa Hotel & Spa valued at R6 500. Prize includes: A two-night stay for two adults staying at SEVEN Villa Hotel and Spa in a Grand King Suite, including a breakfast buffet at the hotel.

Dinner at Textures Restaurant with a limit of R350 p/adult per night. Prize excludes:

Beverages; room service; entertainment, spa treatments, and any extras not specified, including flights or transport to SEVEN

Transportation to/from the hotel. Please note, the stay is redeemable at a time suitable to the hotel; excludes peaks such as school holidays and other special events. Limited availability over weekends. Prize must be redeemed before November 30, 2023 and is not transferable nor redeemable for cash. Competition closes July 4, 2023