You've found the love of your life and now you want to grow your family. How about a nudge from nature? Nuvida FertilityBlend is a natural fertility supplement that works gradually and gently with the body to re-balance hormones, improve fertility and ovulation and has assisted thousands of couples to conceive naturally worldwide.

FertilityBlend is a clinically validated and patented formula with remarkable proven positive results.

Laura Murphy was told by two doctors that she would never conceive a baby. Laura at 39 years old, proved her doctors wrong when she conceived after using FertilityBlend for four months. Laura and her partner Craig Davies were participants in the clinical trials undertaken by Stanford University, USA. 33% conceived using FertilityBlend.

These clinical studies have been published in four US medical journals and featured in the New York Wall Street Journal, on TV and radio, and in numerous credible media magazines.

Nuvida FertilityBlend is recommended to be taken by both partners for best results for a 3-6 month period or until conception occurs.

Nuvida FertilityBlend for Men and for Women is available directly from Nuvida.

Two couples can win a 3-month supply of Nuvida FertilityBlend for Men and for Women in IOL's #MyHeart competition.

How to enter our #MyHeart competition: