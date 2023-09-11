Win a Bisto Gravy Powder hamper

For over 100 years, Bisto Gravy Powder has been the heart and soul of South African kitchens, enchanting the taste buds of generations with its timeless essence. A true culinary icon, Bisto continues to be the go-to for creating that perfect, classic gravy that warms the heart and elevates every meal.

Embrace the tradition Bisto Gravy Powder is synonymous with tradition, bringing families together around the table. Available in 115g and 225g boxes, it’s the essential ingredient for crafting gravy the old-fashioned way, where the rich juices from a roast meet the magic of Bisto.

Versatility redefined While the world around us evolves, Bisto remains steadfast, offering new and exciting ways to infuse flavours. Introducing Bisto’s new sachet offering with chicken, roast beef, and lamb flavours – a modern twist on timeless tastes. These convenient sachets capture the essence of tradition in a convenient format.

Beyond the gravy boat: Bisto Gravy Powder is not just about gravy – it’s a culinary chameleon that elevates dishes in various ways: The perfect pairing: Elevate meals with a touch of magic – think roast meats, hearty carbohydrates, and vibrant vegetables topped with luscious Bisto gravy. It’s the missing puzzle piece that completes every plate. In the mix: Add depth and character to stews and casseroles by sprinkling in Bisto Gravy Powder, infusing each bite with warmth and flavour.

Flavourful alchemy: Unveil the secret to sensational marination by using Bisto Gravy Powder. Let it transform ordinary meats into extraordinary sensations.

Affordable Indulgence Bisto understands that good food doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With Bisto Gravy Powder, every meal can be a masterpiece, even when the budget is tight. It’s the budget-friendly way to infuse excitement into your culinary creations.

As convenience gravy sachets gain ground, let’s remember the legacy of Bisto Gravy Powder. Let’s keep the tradition alive and celebrate the essence of flavour that has united families and communities for generations. WIN! WIN! WIN! Two lucky readers stand a chance of winning two potjie pots, Bisto gravy powder products, and R500 grocery vouchers from Checkers or Pick n Pay.

To enter the competition: 1. Purchase any delicious Bisto product. 2. Snap a pic of your receipt.