Win a Christmas in July 5 course dinner experience at Steenberg - Cape Town only

Join Steenberg for an enchanting winter Christmas celebration at Tryn Restaurant, nestled in the picturesque Steenberg Farm amidst the Constantia Valley Winelands of Cape Town. Immerse yourself in a festive feast that blends cherished traditions with the cosy charm of the winter season.

Gather your loved ones together and indulge in two exclusive dinners on either July 25 or 26, starting at 6pm, for R665 per person. Prepare to be dazzled by a 5-course Christmas-inspired dinner that seamlessly combines beloved holiday favourites with innovative culinary twists, resulting in an unforgettable experience. The menu captures the true essence of the season, offering a variety of culinary delights to please every palate.

Savour the flavours of cherry and treacle-glazed gammon, perfectly complemented by a cauliflower, almond, and Gruberg gratin, adding a luscious and comforting touch to the plate. Crispy golden-brown roast potatoes further enhance these delectable flavours. Indulge your sweet tooth with our irresistible Quince Galette, generously drizzled with maple caramel, accompanied by glazed pecan nuts, and served alongside a decadent gorgonzola ice cream. This combination promises a symphony of flavours and textures that will leave you yearning for more.

Steenberg take pride in offering a range of festive vegetarian options, ensuring that everyone’s preferences are catered to with utmost care and attention. Step into a world of festive celebration and let the dancing flames of the roaring fireplace embrace you with their cosy warmth, radiating merriment and cheer. To peruse our menu, visit www.steenbergfarm.com . To ensure your place in this festive celebration, kindly contact [email protected] or call at 021 713 7178.

WIN! WIN! WIN! Two lucky IOL readers stand a chance of winning a 5 course dinner experience at Tryn Restaurant. The total value of the prize is R1 330 and is valid for Friday night Christmas in July experience at Steenberg.