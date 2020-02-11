As Valentine’s Day approaches there is a collective sigh of angst ahead of securing a restaurant booking and finding a suitable gift.
2020 is all about mixing it up and Valentine’s Day is the first chance you’ll get. Turn the usual candlelit dinner on its head and plan a hike that ends with coffee and rusks at sunrise, a picnic by the dam or sundowners with bubbly and a beautiful view.
The gift? Easy. Spoil your partner by giving them a garment of merino wool that will last forever and is eco-conscious.
Local Merino Wool activewear brand Core Merino has a couple of options including the Nuyarn waterproof soft-shell jacket or a Nuyarn sleeveless tank top. Package it up as a little ‘prep kit’ together with bubbles, a snack for your romantic adventure.