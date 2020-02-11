Win a Limited Edition Diesel Pack, including 'Disaronno wears Diesel', in IOL's #MyHeart competition









Disaronno has partnered with Diesel, the iconic global streetwear brand, to customise its new Limited Edition: “Disaronno wears Diesel.” This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. One of our amazing prizes is a Limited Edition Diesel Pack containing a “Disaronno wears Diesel” Limited Edition bottle, hand signed by Renzo Rosso, a standard bottle of Disaronno and two Diesel Placemats - to the value of R1 000. Disaronno has changed up its look - and surprises - once again. Disaronno has partnered with Diesel, the iconic global streetwear brand, to customise its new Limited Edition: “Disaronno wears Diesel.” “Disaronno wears Diesel” is a Limited Edition bottle run, with a bold, ironic style that shows Disaronno’s instantly recognisable logo wrapped in an eye-grabbing camouflage denim pattern (denim is Diesel’s signature textile). The design reflects the shared approaches of the two brands: both are world-renowned, Italy-based companies that share a strong focus on promoting creativity and originality.

Diesel is an internationally recognised house, always on the cutting-edge - not just in terms of its immense product offering, but also in regard to social initiatives, branding efforts, and progressive thinking. Disaronno complements this ethos, by consistently delivering an original taste and a unique flavour that appeals to multi-generational mixology fans across the map.

“Every year, the announcement of the Disaronno Limited Edition is an important international occasion, which we always look forward to. This year, the Disaronno bottle, with its unmistakable shape, takes on an unexpected look full of character. It is the perfect blend of Italian style and modernity,” says Augusto Reina, CEO of Illva Saronno Holding.

#disaronnowearsdiesel is the star of the seventh edition of the Disaronno® Icon project, which involves teaming up with leading Italian designer labels every year.

Through this project, Disaronno supports the OTB Foundation, Diesel’s parent company’s philanthropic arm, fully embracing its motto of “Brave Actions for a Better World.” In Italy and at a global level, the Foundation is involved in social initiatives focusing on three principles: sustainability, innovation and direct social impact.

Why not mix things up by enjoying your Disaronno as a refreshing cocktail? Here's how:

Disaronno Fiz:

A low-alcohol drink with a distinct character. The original taste and unmistakable aroma of Disaronno are combined with fizzy soda bubbles and lemon juice for a refreshing and thirst-quenching cocktail.

INGREDIENTS

45 ml Disaronno

Fresh lemon juice

Soda or sparkling water

Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

The Disaronno wears Diesel collaboration is available nationally from Makro.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: