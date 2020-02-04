For many, there is no greater love than the love they have for their favourite football team, whether they are top of the log or not.
This February, IOL is celebrating love in all its forms with our #MyHeart competition, and yes this includes love of the beautiful game. One of our fabulous prizes is an iconic 10272 LEGO® Creator Expert Old Trafford - Manchester United set. See the details below on how to enter.
The intricately detailed set is a 1:600, 3 898-piece one-of-a-kind replica of the famous football stadium in England released in celebration of the 110th anniversary of Old Trafford Stadium, in partnership with the Manchester United Football Club.