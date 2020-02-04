Win a Manchester United LEGO® set in IOL's #MyHeart competition









One of the fabulous prizes in our #MyHeart competition is this iconic 10272 LEGO® Creator Expert Old Trafford - Manchester United set. For many, there is no greater love than the love they have for their favourite football team, whether they are top of the log or not.

This February, IOL is celebrating love in all its forms with our #MyHeart competition, and yes this includes love of the beautiful game. One of our fabulous prizes is an iconic 10272 LEGO® Creator Expert Old Trafford - Manchester United set. See the details below on how to enter. One of our fabulous prizes is an iconic 10272 LEGO® Creator Expert Old Trafford - Manchester United set. See the details below on how to enter.

The intricately detailed set is a 1:600, 3 898-piece one-of-a-kind replica of the famous football stadium in England released in celebration of the 110th anniversary of Old Trafford Stadium, in partnership with the Manchester United Football Club.





The set measures 18.5cm in height, 47cm in length and 39cm in width, and features some of the most iconic elements of Old Trafford – including the player’s tunnel and even the Statue of the United Trinity.





The Old Trafford - Manchester United set is the ultimate collectors’ piece for Manchester United fans, or anyone who loves the beautiful game.





For more information about this set and other exclusive and limited edition sets only available in LEGO Certified Stores, visit www.greatyellowbrick.co.za or follow @LEGOCertifiedStoresSA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.





To stand a chance to win this set in IOL's #MyHeart competition you simply have to:



