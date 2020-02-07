It's the month of love and we’re looking to help make it extra special, not only on Valentine's Day, but for the whole of February. A great way to show your loved one you truly care is with a chef-quality, home-cooked dinner for two. An even better way is with a whole month's worth.

Enter IOL's #MyHeart competition to stand a chance of winning amazing prizes, one of which is a month's worth of UCOOK for two. See how to enter below.

UCOOK is here to make dinner time fun again with easy recipe cards and ethical and locally sourced ingredients – all in the perfect portions – delivered to your door. They’ve done all the work for you, so all you need to do is pick from 12 recipes, designed by their team of chefs, each week. They'll take care of the rest.

Every ingredient in a UCOOK box is sourced with care, with fresh vegetables procured from local farms to help give back to communities. All meats are free-range and of the highest quality, and every fish is line-caught to help sustainable fishing practices.