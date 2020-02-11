Win a R1 000 Black Betty jewellery voucher in IOL's #MyHeart competition









One of our amazing prizes is a R1 000 voucher for jewellery brand Black Betty. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. One of our amazing prizes is a R1 000 voucher for jewellery brand Black Betty. And if you need help choosing from the extraordinary pieces of jewellery available, local designer and co-founder of Black Betty, Kristin Weixelbaumer, gives us her thoughts on trends for the month of love. 1. You spin me right round baby…. The cylindrical sphere is taking the lead in jewellery this season. Three dimensional round shapes are being suspended in all formats but specifically on earrings and long chains. Think crystal ball inspired lockets, long earrings and charms of all sizes.

2. Two rights don’t make a wrong…

The days of digging through your jewellery drawer to locate the second earring in the pair are over. In February, choose earrings based on colour or texture and mix it up. Long and short, bright and muted tones, round and square. Better yet, leave one ear clean and clear and choose a daring selection in just one lobe. The more creative the better.

3. If Kate Winslet could pull it off…

Reminiscent of days gone by, the elegant pearl is making a strong comeback. Opt for delicate settings and brooches to adorn your summer neck scarves. Rings are a popular choice and take femininity and charm to a new level.

4. Biggest hoop wins…

If you’ve missed this trend to date, now’s your chance. Big hoops are bold and cheeky and compliment almost all looks.

5. The more the merrier…

It’s been said that the neck is a women’s most sensual asset. This season, channel your inner 80’s teenager and opt for chokers. The catch? You’ll need a few! Stack them one on top of the other and enjoy the attention your neck gets.

For more information visit www.blackbettydesign.co.za.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition: