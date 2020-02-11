One of our amazing prizes is a R1 000 voucher for jewellery brand Black Betty.

This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.

One of our amazing prizes is a R1 000 voucher for jewellery brand Black Betty. 

And if you need help choosing from the extraordinary pieces of jewellery available, local designer and co-founder of Black Betty, Kristin Weixelbaumer, gives us her thoughts on trends for the month of love.

1. You spin me right round baby….

The cylindrical sphere is taking the lead in jewellery this season. Three dimensional round shapes are being suspended in all formats but specifically on earrings and long chains. Think crystal ball inspired lockets, long earrings and charms of all sizes.

2. Two rights don’t make a wrong…

The days of digging through your jewellery drawer to locate the second earring in the pair are over. In February, choose earrings based on colour or texture and mix it up. Long and short, bright and muted tones, round and square. Better yet, leave one ear clean and clear and choose a daring selection in just one lobe. The more creative the better.

3. If Kate Winslet could pull it off…

Reminiscent of days gone by, the elegant pearl is making a strong comeback. Opt for delicate settings and brooches to adorn your summer neck scarves. Rings are a popular choice and take femininity and charm to a new level.

4. Biggest hoop wins…

If you’ve missed this trend to date, now’s your chance. Big hoops are bold and cheeky and compliment almost all looks.

5. The more the merrier…

It’s been said that the neck is a women’s most sensual asset. This season, channel your inner 80’s teenager and opt for chokers. The catch? You’ll need a few! Stack them one on top of the other and enjoy the attention your neck gets.

For more information visit www.blackbettydesign.co.za.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules:

  • Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. 
  • The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
  • Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.
  • Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. 
  • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. 
  • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. 
  • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. 
  • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.