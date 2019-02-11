Sneaker LAB will change the way you look at sneaker cleaning!

Ever get the feeling that your loved one is more devoted to their sneakers than to you? While we're sure you are their number one, many people are passionate about their kicks and put lots of time and effort into taking care of them. Sneaker LAB will change the way you look at sneaker cleaning!

This local brand is the manufacturers of the world’s first environmentally friendly sneaker care product that refreshes and restores sneakers and shoes.

Since the brands’ inception in Cape Town in 2012, Sneaker LAB has become the scientific authority on sneaker care with a variety of premium shoe care products that make use of environmentally-friendly biotechnology, function on a molecular level, and continue to work long after application.

With products that are water-based, readily biodegradable, and packaging that is suitable for recycling, Sneaker LAB products are a must-have for any sneaker lover with a passion for street culture.

All products, ranging from full kits to convenient sneaker wipes and sneaker protector, are available online and at the Braamfontein store in Johannesburg where you can pop in for an on-foot clean, or you can drop off your shoes for a full cleaning service.

Visit the website for more information about the brand and to shop your way to cleaner kicks!

Win a Sneaker LAB hamper worth R1 000 in IOL's #MyHeart competition.

The hamper will include the following:

x2 Premium kits

x1 Leather Care bottle

x1 Microfibre towel

x1 Sneaker Wipes pack





How to enter: