Win a special Valentine's Day meal at Plaka in IOL's #MyHeart competition









Win a R1 000 voucher to enjoy a very special Valentine's Day meal at Plaka Restaurant in Menlyn or Eastgate in IOL's #MyHeart competition. IOL is sharing the love this February with our #MyHeart competition. Send IOL a video or essay of appreciation for a special someone in your life to stand a chance of winning one of our amazing prizes. One such prize is a R1 000 voucher to enjoy a very special Valentine's Day meal at Plaka Restaurant in Menlyn or Eastgate. The Plaka team have put together a delicious and affordable set menu for you and your loved one to enjoy on February 14, 2020 that includes a cocktail on arrival, a choice of meze, four different mains options as well as a choice of three desserts. LOVE IS FOR SHARING MENU Champagne Cocktail on arrival

MEZE

Wild rocket & Rosa Tomato Salad

Pita bread & Dips

Haloumi

Keftethes

MAIN COURSE (choice of)

Line Fish – Filleted & grilled with Olive Oil, lemon and origanum

Prawns – Queen prawns grilled in a light lemon butter

Chicken Souvlaki – Skewered chicken cubes grilled on an open flame

T-bone – 700g thick-cut, tender and grilled to perfection

DESSERT (choice of)

Chocolate Brownie – Traditional nut brownie topped with rich chocolate sauce, served with vanilla ice cream

Baklava – Phyllo pastry layered with crushed nuts, drenched in lemon zest & cinnamon syrup, served with vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream with Halva – Vanilla ice cream topped with halva shavings

For over 26 years, Plaka has remained Gauteng’s go-to Greek restaurant. The name Plaka pays tribute to the old historical neighbourhood of Athens and the heartbeat of Greece’s modern capital on the slopes of the Acropolis. It’s this traditional culture, within a modern society, that Plaka continues to bring to its restaurants in South Africa.

According to Greeks and the Mediterranean culture Plaka is based on, the best way to enjoy food is to eat meze – small dishes of heaven, which you, your friends and family can share and enjoy together.

And if you are not IOL's lucky winner, you can still join Plaka on the evening of the 14th February for a night to remember by booking here for Plaka Eastgate or here for Plaka Menlyn.

To win the R1 000 Plaka voucher in IOL's #MyHeart competition simply:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notfied by February 12.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules: