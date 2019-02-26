Summertime and the livin is easy..., sings Ella Fitzgerald, who obviously didn't have to deal with pesky mosquitoes.
We celebrate warm weather but, unfortunately, it does bring mosquitoes. Versus Paint Specialists (PTY) Ltd has developed a solution that’s designed to keep mosquitos and flies at bay.
Part of their Paints with a Purpose range, the Versus Paint Anti-mosquito paint looks like normal paint, but it is a long-lasting solution to reduce the number of mosquitoes and flies in the room. It is a water-based acrylic paint that can be made up in any colour.
While it’s non-toxic to animals and humans, the paint is poisonous for mosquitoes and flies, killing them when they land on the painted surface The quick drying paint can be used both inside and outside, and on properly primed wood and metal objects.
It’s highly durable, low odour and UV resistant and easy to clean. It is effective on interior walls for up to 3 years.
The paint is available from Versus Parkhurst Store, Leroy Merlin in Greenstone and Versus Head Office in Wynberg.
