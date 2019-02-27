In this Month of Love, how about a little appreciation for our amazing and unique country. For example, the avocados of Limpopo, the sugarcane of KZN, the pineapples of the Eastern Cape, South Africa is known and loved for its amazing produce.
Another amazing South African crop, is the rooibos plant that grows naturally only in one place on earth - the rugged Cederberg mountains of the Western Cape.
Known for centuries by the Khoi and the San, and developed later as a red tea, rooibos (Aspalathus linearis) is widely acknowledged for its health-giving benefits.
From this natural heritage, South African beauty brand African Extracts developed skin care solutions with Bio-Active Rooibos extracted from organic rooibos. The fresh-cut green plant is steam-extracted at the source to capture and preserve the highest levels of antioxidants.
The Bio-Active Rooibos extract is supported by 35 natural plant active ingredients carefully selected for their skin-care benefits to produce African Extracts skincare range.
You can win an African Extracts skincare hamper in IOLs #MyHeart competition.
The hamper includes:
- Advantage Day Cream
- Advantage Night Cream
- Advantage Hydrating Creamy cleanser
- Advantage Rejuvenating Eye cream
- Advantage Triple action serum
- Advantage Misting Toner
- Classic Care Shea butter
- Classic Care Body Scrub
How to enter our #MyHeart competition:
Tell us who you love and why: whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. If you are our pick for the best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes, which includes an African Extracts skincare hamper, and be entered into our grand prize draw sponsored by Protea Hotels by Marriott.
So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.
You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.
Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.
TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too.
The competition runs from February 1 to 28.
Winners will be notified by March 1.
Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.
Competition Rules:
Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.
Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.
The competition is only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.