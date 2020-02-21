Win an exclusive GynaGuard pamper hamper in IOL's #MyHeart competition









One of our fabulous prizes is a GynaGuard hamper valued at R1 000. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition, where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. One of our fabulous prizes is a GynaGuard hamper valued at R1 000. As pHenomenal women, loving and taking care of our vaginas celebrates the ultimate gift of self care. As South Africa’s No.1 feminine hygiene brand 1, GynaGuard gets what it means to be a woman in the new millennium, and is giving a pHenomenal Woman an exclusive GynaGuard hamper containing an ultra-chic damask hat box, a limited edition Shweshwe toiletry bag and a variety of new-look GynaGuard products, valued at R1 000.

GynaGuard’s message to all women of all ages and from all walks of life is: “We get what it means to be a woman. We get you. Make GynaGuard a part of your routine. Restore balance with our pH balanced intimate products.”

GynaGuard’s range of pH balancing intimate products take care of those intimate areas, keeping women healthy and fresh, day in, day out.

The hamper contains just what you need to take your personal feminine hygiene journey onwards and upwards with GynaGuard by your side.

GynaGuard products encompasses three ranges: The Comfort Range, gentle enough to use every day, which consists of the Essential Intimate Wash, Intimate Cleansing pH Bar, Intimate Comfort Gel and two Foam Bath variants.

The Control Range includes Ultimate Intimate Wash and Vaginal Capsules, suitable for reinforcing an ideal pH balance and soothing discomfort and irritations. The Intimate Range containing Lubricating Moisturising Gel, is specially formulated to enhance natural lubrication, soothe irritation and relieve dryness.

Visit www.gynaguard.co.za to find out more about the pHenomenal range of GynaGuard products! Join the conversations on Facebook and Instagram.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition:

Send an email to [email protected] with a shout out to a very special someone in your life (minimum 150 words). Or send us a message or a video via Whatsapp to 0745573535.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Winners of this prize will be notified by March 6.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

