The Papery is spreading the love this February by giving away a beautiful “LOVE themed” pack of stationery as part of IOL's #MyHeart competition. If you ask anyone what they don’t have enough of, the answer will very often be TIME! Having great organisational tools will definitely help your loved ones manage their time better.

The Papery is an online store where beautiful stationery is created and sold. Shop from the convenience of your home and join thousands of other women who, over the last 9 years, have used and loved their famous MOM and WOW Diaries.

The #MyHeart prize to you will include the following:



1 x A4 Journal

1 x A5 Journal

1 x stylish gold foiled notebook

1 x notepad with fridge magnet

1 x set of gorgeous Lego highlighters

AND the famous MOM or WOW Diary

In addition to that, we are also adding extra copies of the very popular and sought after MOM and WOW Diaries, so that you can share the love by giving 3 of your friends/family the gift of time!

How to enter:

Tell us who you love and why. The IOL team is passionate about news for the heart of South Africa and we want to hear about who holds your heart. Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much.

If you are our pick for best story of the day, you will win one of our amazing prizes, which includes The Papery hamper, and be entered into the grand prize draw.

So send an email to [email protected] telling us your #MyHeart story.

You can also DM us on Facebook or Twitter, or tag us on Instagram.

Or download our app on Android or IOS and use our MOJO feature to send us your entry.

TIP: The more words the better, and if you have pics and videos, you can send that too.

The competition runs from February 1 to 28.

Winners will be notified by March 1.

Winners will be notified by email or phone, so please send us your contact details with your entry.

Competition Rules:

Selected story entries, pictures and videos will be published on iol.co.za and our social media pages. The winners' names will be published on our website and social media pages.

Your privacy is important to us. When you enter a competition with us, we ask for your name, email address and mobile number. We use email addresses to notify winners to let them know they have won a prize. We use the mobile numbers provided in order to contact the winner and for prize delivery.

Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.

Employees of Independent Media, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter. • Prizes are not redeemable for cash. • The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. • Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and IOL.