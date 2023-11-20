Win one of five double tickets to MCQP - Cape Town only

With everyone looking forward to the festive season, Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) and IOL Lifestyle have five double tickets to the ‘Back to the Future’ event. Back after a three-year hiatus, SA’s premier costume and LGBTQIA+ celebration will be held at Cabo Beach Club on Saturday, December 16.

More than just a party, MCQP is a kaleidoscope of creativity; a fusion of fashion, art and music; a tribute to the past and a toast to the future. It is also a celebration of community and, with it, a chance to give back to those in need. This year’s party with a purpose takes the form of a donation drive with a twist for Passop, a community-based, non-profit organisation devoted to African LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers, refugees, and immigrants.

This year promises to be the most sensational yet. MCQP invites you to relive the magic of previous eras and themes, all while gazing forward into the unknown. Embrace the Present: Show off your most dazzling interpretations of the ‘Back to the Future’ theme, whether it's a Victorian steampunk ensemble, a groovy disco look, or futuristic cyberpunk fashion. The possibilities are as endless as time itself. This event is more than just a party; it's a celebration of our diverse community, a welcoming home, a showcase of creativity, and a chance to honour our collective past while embracing a thrilling future together in a safe space.

Follow MCQP on Facebook and Instagram for updates, sneak peeks, and special announcements. The countdown to the most unforgettable night of the year has begun. Parking is available at Makers Landing. Alternatively, please use ride-share, UBER, or a shuttle service to get to and from the venue safely. Firearms, illegal substances and personal alcohol are strictly prohibited.

No under-18s will be allowed into the venue. WIN! WIN! WIN! Mother City Queer Project (MCQP) and IOL Lifestyle have five double tickets to the ‘Back to the Future’ event.

Please note, competition closes November 27, 2023 Readers must reside in the Cape Town area Winners will be notified via email