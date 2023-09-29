MCQP, Cape Town’s premium LGBTQIA+ event, is back after three years

After two decades of A-class entertainment, the LGBTQIA+ community welcomes the return of the Mother City Queer Project (MCQP). The South African event’s annual extravaganza will be welcoming party people back home on December 16 at Cape Town’s Cabo Beach Club with this year’s “Back to the Future” theme.

MCQP has attracted hundreds from all over Mzansi since they first hit the scene in 1994, kicking off festivities at the Locker Room. Now, under new management, with Southern Live Events, this year’s theme will see the community and allies come together for a time-travelling experience where they can relive the nostalgia of the past, revel in the present, and explore the future of this vital part of South Africa’s pink legacy. The event was originally created by Andre Vorster and Andrew Putter, who created a platform for the queer community to dress up and enjoy the festivities that encourage self-expression.

With each year giving a vast range of outfit options, patrons are encouraged to go the full monty on creative looks as the event’s reputation of variety upholds its name. Organisers say the “Back to the Future” theme gives you the freedom to flaunt your own interpretation, whether you go full steam ahead with a Victorian steampunk ensemble, get groovy with a disco getup, or go boldly into the future with the cyberpunk aesthetic. Ronen Klugman, co-founder of Southern Live, told Independent Lifestyle: “As new owners of MCQP, we are excited to embark on this journey, especially since this event holds a very special and important place in South Africa’s history by providing the LGBTQIA+ community with a platform to express themselves.

“We want to go back to the roots of collaboration and celebration and excited to welcome everyone home. “Patrons can expect to embark on a journey through time as MCQP returns with its much-anticipated annual extravaganza. “Cabo Beach Club will transform into a realm where past, present, and future collide in a spectacular explosion of nostalgia and imagination.

“For over two decades, MCQP has been South Africa’s premier costume and LGBTQIA+ celebration, and this year patrons are invited to relive the magic of previous eras and themes, all while gazing forward into the unknown. “This event is more than just a party; it’s a celebration of South Africa’s diverse community, a welcoming home, a showcase of creativity, and a chance to honour the event’s collective past while embracing a thrilling future together in a safe space. “Patrons can expect an array of entertainment, live acts and refreshments while they party the night away.”

Previous themes include “Bollywood”, “The Love Ball”, “Drag Race“ and more. This year sees proceeds of the event come out in the form of a donation drive for Passop – a community-based non-profit organisation devoted to African LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers, refugees, and immigrants. Date: December 16 from 12pm to 2am.