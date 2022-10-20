Win one of five double tickets to Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival – Joburg readers only

Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival and IOL Lifestyle have five double general access tickets up for grabs to the event, which takes place this weekend at the Wanderers Club Cricket fields in Illovo. It starts at 12.30pm on both days and runs into the evening.

This event promises to be bigger and better than ever after sold-out festivals in Cape Town, Durban and Waterfall Park at Mall of Africa earlier this year. Bubbly lovers are in for a real treat with a dedicated sparkling wine experience, where Cap Classique and sparkling wine will abound for your tasting pleasure. Bubblies to look forward to are Krone, JC le Roux, Graham Beck and a whole lot more. There will also be French Champagne available for tasting.

Over 40 estates from wine-producing regions across South Africa, including estates such as Groot Constantia, Thelema, Kanonkop and Meerlust, will be represented at the event, and as always, festival goers can expect an abundance of choices to taste and enjoy. Once you’ve discovered the wines you love the most, you can purchase them for further enjoyment at the festival, or for at home. Where there’s wine, there’s food, and a bounteous feast to purchase awaits at the Pick n Pay Food Lane, where you will find fish and chips, fresh salads, sushi, and indulgent braai and charcuterie boards.

The Joburg edition of the Pick n Pay Wine and Food Festival. Picture: Johann Botha Pick n Pay’s Burger Truck and Pizza Truck will also be serving their popular meals. There will also be an option to pre-order a picnic bag which includes delicious items such as Pick n Pay’s finest cheeses, cured meats, fresh bread, biltong and hummus. WIN! WIN! WIN!

