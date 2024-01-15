Win tickets to ‘An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway’

The new year kicks off on a high note with ‘An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway’. As such, IOL Lifestyle and Showtime Management have four double tickets to give away for the Joburg and Cape Town shows.

This is for the shows on January 21 in Joburg and January 27 in Cape Town. Lalah Hathaway is a five-time Grammy-award-winning singer/songwriter, producer, and ten-time nominee. Undeniable music royalty and a thirty-year music industry veteran, her music transcends genre - from R&B ballads to pop standards and soulful jazz - she has collaborated with today’s top hitmakers, including Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg and Esperanza Spalding.

Hathaway has also shared the stage with music legends, from Prince to Stevie Wonder to Herbie Hancock. “Continuing our highly successful partnership with Liberty, we are delighted to bring the incredible Lalah Hathaway to South Africa as part of the Liberty presents ‘An Intimate Evening” concert series’,” said Tony Feldman of Showtime Management. “Lalah Hathaway’s styles mixing R&B, jazz, and pop are uniquely unparalleled, and we are sure fans are in for an evening of musical bliss.”

Langa Mavuso has been confirmed as the support act. As the daughter to the late, great Donny Hathaway and the product of an incredibly musical family, Chicago-born and raised Hathaway has the most soulful of music running through her veins. As she continues to forge ahead, her touring schedule now includes, for the first time, South Africa.

Tickets are currently on sale and for the shows at Montecasino’s Theatre from January 19 - 21 at 8pm, it will cost between R650 to R1,500. On Saturday, January 27, Hathaway will be performing at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden at 7pm. Please note, competition is only open to Joburg and Cape Town readers.