Win tickets to Pretoria All White Bubbly Fair - Pretoria readers only

South Africans love to dress up and drink bubbly and what better way to celebrate this than with the All White Bubbly Fair, South Africa’s premier bubbly event. Returning for its second year, the All White Bubbly Fair showcases some of the finest bubbly and MCC products South Africa has to offer.

This year’s event will be hosted at the beautiful Fire and Wine. With beautiful sunsets, this is the perfect venue for sipping bubbles and making new friends. Entertainment

In terms of entertainment, our headline act this year is the SAMA award winner, Holly Rey. Rey’s sound is best described as a mix of pop and South African house music.

Her energetic performance is guaranteed to get festival goers on their feet. Rey will be supported by local band, Merumba. Then we have the legendary TK Tequila and DJ Neps to take us into the sunset and get the party going.

General No food or drink items may be brought into the venue.

Gates open at 12pm. Show closes at 10pm.

Not for sale to persons under the age of 18.

Camp chairs and umbrellas are welcome. Ticket prices Tickets are R250 each and includes a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival. Tickets are available online from www.Howler.co.za.

WIN! WIN! WIN!

IOL is giving away 20 double tickets valued at R250 each for Pretoria All White Bubbly Fair event taking place September 30, 2023. Competition closes September 26, 2023 and winners will be notified via email. Please note, the competition is only open to Pretoria residents.