Win tickets to Schweppes Joburg Gin Festival - Joburg only

South Africans love gin and what better way to celebrate this than with the SA Gin Festival, South Africa’s premier gin event. Returning for its fourth year, the SA Gin Festival showcases a wide variety of locally distilled, award winning gins; essentially a collection of some of the best gin South Africa has to offer.

In partnership with Schweppes, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. With more than 20 different local gin distillers, food trucks, live bands and DJs, there is something to do for everybody. This year’s event will be hosted at Montecasino in the outdoor events space on October 7, 2023.

With safe parking and beautiful sunsets, this is the perfect venue for sipping gin and making new friends. Entertainment In terms of entertainment, the headline act this year is the SAMA award winner, Holly Rey.

Her sound is best described as a mix of pop and South African house music. Her energetic performance is guaranteed to get festival goers on their feet. Rey will be supported by local band, Monkey’s Wedding. This Johannesburg based band is known for their ability to cover some of the greatest hits of all time, perfect for audience members to sing along to. Then we have the legendary TK Tequila and DJ Neps to take us into the sunset and get the party going.

Tickets Tickets are R220 each and includes a complimentary gin cocktail on arrival. Tickets are available online from www.Howler.co.za Parking

Montecasino offers ample safe parking for visitors. We do however encourage festival goers to not drive if they will be consuming alcohol. There are a variety of taxi services which operate in and around the Montecasino precinct. General No food or drink items may be brought into the venue.

Gates open at 12pm. Show closes at 10pm.

Not for sale to persons under the age of 18.

No camp chairs or umbrellas may be brought into the venue. WIN! WIN! WIN!

IOL is giving away 20 double tickets valued at R230 each for Schweppes Joburg Gin Festival taking place on October 7, 2023. Competition closes on October 3, 2023 and winners will be notified via email. Please note, the competition is open to readers 18 years and older residing in the Joburg area.