Win tickets to the Plant Powered Expo

Several top South African chefs and personalities, and an award-winning UK chef will take to the stage when The Plant Powered Show returns to the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 26 to 28 May.

The Plant Powered Show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment or more conscious living, as well as the trade, including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, looking for innovative, high quality products.

Apart from the exciting line-up of chefs who will entertain with live demos, the three day event will also feature diverse and compelling talks by leading health and wellness experts, interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking and a marketplace stocked with plant-based food, drink and conscious living products.

Enter the competition below to stand a chance to win tickets to the Plant Powered Show: