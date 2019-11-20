With the festive season and summer holidays fast approaching, Hasbro has released their much anticipated 2019 list of suggested toy and gifting solutions, including a wide range of "stocking fillers".
And in the spirit of giving, Hasbro and IOL are giving away some of the toys on their list.
Here's what you have to do:
Write your very own special letter to Father Christmas, starting with "Dear Santa, I deserve a Hasbro toy because...." Give us your very best reason for deserving a toy, and you could win one of the Hasbro toys listed below. Send your special requests to [email protected] before December 7.
Below are the Hasbro toys you stand a chance of winning.
Monopoly Ultimate Banking, valued at R659
Introducing a modern banking version of the Monopoly game where in this edition, Monopoly money is no more.
Don’t Step In It, valued at R400
Be careful not to poop out while playing this hilarious game with messy consequences, put on a blindfold, spin the spinner, and then take that many steps across the game mat.
Power Rangers Beast Morphers – Morphers X toy, valued at R650
The beast-x Morpher toy, inspired by the series, features lights, sounds, and reacts to voice and motion.
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Megazord, valued at R500
The beast-x Megazord is the culmination of the red Ranger, the blue Ranger, and the yellow Ranger for maximum power.
Power Rangers Beast Morphers - Ranger Mask, valued at R240
Power Rangers costume play – Imagine morphing into action for Halloween, party time, or every day adventures.
Nerf Fortnite SP-L blaster, valued at RSP R400
The Nerf 'Fortnite' SP-L blaster is inspired by the blaster used in 'Fortnite', replicating the look and colours of the one from the popular videogame.
* Ms Monopoly, valued at R429
This Breakout Monopoly board game introduces a new character to the Monopoly family, and is a celebration of women entrepreneurs and inventors.
* TBC only available from December 2019.
Competition Rules:
IOL Lifestyle is 100% committed to protecting your privacy. However we reserve the right to use any information provided to publicise the above competition.
Competitions are only open to people residing in South Africa.
Employees of IOL, the sponsors & their agents, or any company associated with the competition & their immediate families are not eligible to enter.
Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash.
The judge’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
Receipt of entries will not be acknowledged. • The entrant accepts that entry to the competition does not constitute a contract or any form of legal commitment between the entrant and the IOL Lifestyle.