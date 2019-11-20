Win toys for Christmas with Hasbro and IOL









Power Rangers Beast Morphers – Morphers X. Pictures: Supplied With the festive season and summer holidays fast approaching, Hasbro has released their much anticipated 2019 list of suggested toy and gifting solutions, including a wide range of "stocking fillers". And in the spirit of giving, Hasbro and IOL are giving away some of the toys on their list. Here's what you have to do: Write your very own special letter to Father Christmas, starting with "Dear Santa, I deserve a Hasbro toy because...." Give us your very best reason for deserving a toy, and you could win one of the Hasbro toys listed below. Send your special requests to [email protected] before December 7. Below are the Hasbro toys you stand a chance of winning.

Monopoly Ultimate Banking, valued at R659

Introducing a modern banking version of the Monopoly game where in this edition, Monopoly money is no more.





Don’t Step In It, valued at R400

Be careful not to poop out while playing this hilarious game with messy consequences, put on a blindfold, spin the spinner, and then take that many steps across the game mat.





Power Rangers Beast Morphers – Morphers X toy, valued at R650

The beast-x Morpher toy, inspired by the series, features lights, sounds, and reacts to voice and motion.





Power Rangers Beast Morphers Megazord, valued at R500

The beast-x Megazord is the culmination of the red Ranger, the blue Ranger, and the yellow Ranger for maximum power.





Power Rangers Beast Morphers - Ranger Mask, valued at R240

Power Rangers costume play – Imagine morphing into action for Halloween, party time, or every day adventures.





Nerf Fortnite SP-L blaster, valued at RSP R400

The Nerf 'Fortnite' SP-L blaster is inspired by the blaster used in 'Fortnite', replicating the look and colours of the one from the popular videogame.





* Ms Monopoly, valued at R429

This Breakout Monopoly board game introduces a new character to the Monopoly family, and is a celebration of women entrepreneurs and inventors.





* TBC only available from December 2019.

Competition Rules: