Win Truman & Orange’s Extraordinary and Fabulous Gin Collection in IOL's #MyHeart competition









One of the fabulous prizes in IOL's #MyHeart competition is a hamper of Truman & Orange’s Extraordinary and Fabulous Gin Collection valued at R1 329. This February, IOL is spreading the love with our #MyHeart competition, where we are asking readers to send a shout out to their loved ones to stand a chance to win some amazing prizes.

Whether it's the love of your life, your BFF, your dog, your cat, your mom, your boss or your second-removed cousin on your grandmother's side, we want to know why you appreciate them so much. One of our fabulous prizes is a hamper of Truman & Orange’s Extraordinary and Fabulous Gin Collection valued at R1 329. Whimsically described as "an assemblage of the world’s most sensational flavours for your imbibing pleasure", this collection offers a gin for every mood, palate and type of love.

Globally-sourced from the home of Victorian gin-drinkers, the UK, to the sunny shores of SA, the collection includes a bottle of the classically-balanced, Hayman’s True English Gin, handmade according to a 150-year old family recipe by globally-recognised Master Distiller, Chris Hayman.



Then there’s Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin – the New Western-style gin credited with catalysing the craft gin revolution and so smooth, Ryan Reynolds hunted it down and bought the brand after having tasted it in an American bar.

Kensington London Dry Gin has been made to the original Kensington London recipe, allowing the flavours and aromas of carefully selected botanicals, to shine through to achieve a smooth balance of crisp, bright and refreshing flavours.

The collection is rounded off by a bottle of the quintessentially South African, award-winning, premium, small batch Bloedlemoen Gin: the first Blood Orange Gin in the world, made with refreshing, while layered with the warmth of select spices and local flavour, Tarocco Blood Orange and Orange Peel, as a unique twist.

How to enter IOL's #MyHeart competition: