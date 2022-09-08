Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa offers bursaries to GBV survivors

If you are a gender-based violence survivor or victim, Enhle Care Foundation would like to offer you an opportunity to reclaim your power through one of the most powerful tools, education. Taking to her social media pages on Wednesday, September 7 media personality and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa announced that she, through her Enhle Care Foundation, is offering bursaries to women who have been victims of gender-based-violence (GBV).

“Sixty-five percent of abused women go back to their abuser due to lack of financial support or independence… the abusers know this,” shared Mlotshwa. “We at @enhlecares_foundation_ are working towards bridging that gap, slowly but surely.” She also shared a short video clip, explaining how these bursaries can be obtained.

She started by paying tribute to the over 20 000 women who marched against the apartheid pass laws that were imposed on black women over six decades ago. She went on to explain that though the 1956 heroines won the fight against the apartheid regime, the modern woman is fighting a new battle, GBV. “If you’re a woman who’s from an abused background and want to do well for yourself, this is for you.

“We’re giving away two bursaries to two women, fully paid for. “All you have to do is tell us your story and why you deserve this bursary.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) In his recent crime statistics speech, Minister of Police Bheki Cele revealed that between April and June this year, 855 women and 243 children were killed in South Africa.

In addition, over 11 thousand assaults, with female victims, were opened by the SAPS, 1 670 such cases involved children, 9 516 rape cases were opened with SAPS, between April and June 2022. Weighing in on the issue of GBV during her recent interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya959, the former “Isibaya” actress said: “The reason why the rapes are happening the way they are happening in South Africa is because there’s low self-worth within our men, a lot of the time. “I’m not making excuses… this could be part of the problem.

“I feel that our men have pain they cannot speak of or articulate. “Who are the first people to take it out on? “Whoever is weaker than you, which is women and children.