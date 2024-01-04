Believe it or not, twin girls born in different years

Twin girls in Croatia will celebrate their birthdays on different dates after they were born just a minute apart but in different years, a hospital said on Wednesday. One of the girls was born at 11:59pm on December 31, and the other a minute after midnight on January 1, an official told AFP at a hospital in the coastal town of Split, where the babies were born.

"It is really an unusual situation," head of the hospital's perinatology department Prof Damir Roje told local media. He added that although he had seen twins born over different days before, it was the first time in his professional career that he had seen twin babies born over different years. “It will be a charming situation in the family where one girl will celebrate her birthday in the old year, and the other in the new year, and the twin sisters will be of different ages, one in 2023, and the other in 2024,” Roje told online publication Croatia Week.

The tiny difference means the family will celebrate one of the girls' birthdays on New Year's Eve and the other one on New Year's Day, he said.

A similar situation unfolded in the United States. New Jersey couple Billy and Eve Humphrey welcomed twin sons on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. "I was very excited [about] the potential of having my boys on my birthday," Billy told Good Morning America.