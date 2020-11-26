Cassper Nyovest is giving us all the feels as he shares adorable picture of little Simba

Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo may only be a few months old but judging by a recent picture his father shared of him, he’s looking cuter than ever. When little Simba was born, Cassper Nyovest and his long-time partner Thobeka Majozi said they were not ready to expose their son to the world of social media. So we were pleasantly surprised when Nyovest took to Twitter this week to give fans a little peek at Khotso, being careful not to show his face. Nothing compares. pic.twitter.com/QYtqvez98D — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) November 25, 2020 Cuddling his baby in his arms, Nyovest simply captions the post: “Nothing compares.” And he’s right. Nothing compares to holding a little baby in your arms. That baby smell! Those little toes! We can go on and on.

It didn’t take tweeps long to flood his timeline with compliments.

One tweep wrote: “He definitely looks like you man, he's growing too fast man” which left others joking and asking “How can you tell from this picture?”

Yoo!🔥🔥🔥he's so cute he looks less of you and more of Thobeka especially the eyes and the nose — Dollar_Prince (@Dollar_Thema) November 25, 2020

The local rapper is known for his flamboyant lifestyle. Just a few weeks ago, he posted a picture of himself taking his little one for a walk in a custom-made pram by US designer Jeremy Scott.

The pimped-up ride retails for R32 000 on the Chelino Baby website in SA. Called the Jeremy Scott Wings PRIAM, the creative director of Moschino collaborated with CYBEX to offer the one-of-a-kind design.

This prompted some to ask about Khotso’s outfit.

“I know someone is busy googling those clothes the child is wearing” said one user.