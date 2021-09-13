DJ Zinhle has ’so much to be grateful for’ as she returns home with Baby Asante

DJ Zinhle has finally returned home with her precious bundle of joy after being discharged from hospital over the weekend. Seemingly confirming the birth of her baby girl, the Umlilo hitmaker took to social media on Monday to thank her close family and friends for their love and support.

Accompanying a series of pictures from her recent pregnancy photo shoot, she wrote: “What a year it has been. I am feeling incredibly blessed.. “Have so much to be grateful for, just a few people and friends I would like to mention. “@murdahbongz, I am so thankful that’s it’s you I’m on this journey with. You complete me.”

The now mom of two also took the time to heap praise on big sister Kairo, saying: “@kairo.forbes, the rest of my family and friends for your love and support. You guys are my greatest blessing. Your support keeps me going… View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

“My team and business partners, thank you for your understanding, hard work and dedication but mostly for continuing to respect and honour the our vision. “Baby Asante & @kairo.forbes.. I have no words… My entire world.” Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, has much to be grateful for. Her new BET African reality show ’The Unexpected’ has already been the talk of the town.