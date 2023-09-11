Elon Musk secretly welcomed third child with Grimes, according to new biography

Elon Musk and Grimes, are parents to three and not two children as previously believed, according to a new biography of the Tesla CEO, reported People. People cited a The New York Times' review of Musk’s biography, which was written by journalist Walter Isaason and set to be released on September 12 as stating that Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35 — whose real name is Claire Boucher — welcomed a third child, a son named Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by “Tau."

It's unknown whether the Space X founder's upcoming biography will include more information about the infant, such as when and where he was born. However, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes parted ways after being together for three years in 2021. Representatives for both Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to People's request for comment.

According to People, Musk and Grimes welcomed son X Æ A-12, whose name was later changed to X Æ A-Xii and is nicknamed “X,” on May 4, 2020. They then welcomed a daughter born via surrogate in December 2021, named Exa Dark Sideræl, who is nicknamed “Y," three months after they publicly broke up after three years together. Musk has six children with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in addition to the three children he shares with Grimes.

Musk and Wilson had their first child, Nevada Alexander, in 2002, but he died when he was 10 weeks from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

The former pair then welcomed twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin. One of Musk's now 18-year-old twins has filed to legally change her name and gender and said she no longer wishes to be related to her father, according to court documents obtained by People. Wilson then gave birth to triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006, two years after having their twins.