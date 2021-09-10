It’s a girl! DJ Zinhle reportedly gives birth

DJ Zinhle and boyfriend Murdah Bongz have welcomed the birth of their baby girl. Sunday World reported that Zinhle gave birth via C-section, and according to a source “she has been blessed by another girl and she could not be happier.”

The 37-year-old’s daughter Kairo Forbes hinted that her mom may have given birth with an adorable photo shoot of the two, captioning the IG post “Reporting for BIG SISTER duty!” In what seems like a baby room, Kairo shared a mother and daughter image. Kairo couldn't hide her excitement since DJ Zinhle made a public announcement about her pregnancy in a video clip on Instagram.

The big sister commented on her mother’s post from her Kairo Forbes' account, which is run by her grandmother Lynn Forbes, said: "Can I tell everyone now Mama?" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes)

Zinhle and Bongz already have named their baby as well. Taking to Instagram, the Black Motion star shared a stunning picture of the couple in their new baby’s nursery with the name “Asante” written on the wall behind them. The name means “thank you” in Swahili.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz) DJ Zinhle took us by surprise at the end of August by announcing her baby news with a teaser clip for her new reality show that premiered on BET Africa. Not giving much away, the ’Indlovu’ hitmaker teased fans with what to expect, but many of us were blown away with the final cut scene showing her gently rubbing what appears to be a growing baby bump.