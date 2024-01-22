It’s a tiny Elizabedi! Eben Etzebeth and wife Anlia welcome birth of baby girl

Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia have welcomed the birth of their first child. The singer and actress took to Instagram to share the news.

Even though she made the announcement on Saturday, the baby girl was in fact born on Tuesday, January 16. In the post captioned: “16•01•24 🤍 Geen woorde sal ooit die gevoel kan beskryf nie. Dankie Here🙏 (No words will ever be able to describe the feeling. Thank you Lord),” the Springbok lock was pictured wearing scrubs with the biggest smile on his face while the clearly happy mom cradled their newborn in her arms.

The new parents are yet to share the name of their little girl. Teammates congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel commented: “so happy ❤️” Cheslin Kolbe said: “Baie geluk julle TWEE 🙏🏻” (“Congratulations you two”) while his wife, Layla, wrote: “Guys!!! 😍 congratulations, we cannot wait to meet you baby girl ❤️❤️❤️” Steven Kitshoff’s wife, Aimee, commented: “Baie baie geluk julle!!!” (“Congratulations you guys.”)

The couple who got married in Franschhoek in February 2023, made the announcement that they were expecting their first child just after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in France in October last year.

In the Instagram post, Anlia held the Webb Ellis Cup while Etzebeth cradled her baby bump. She captioned the picture: “Blessings upon blessings. Thank you, Lord! Well done Bokke and happy birthday my dearest husband.” Throughout her pregnancy, Anlia shared snippets of her growing belly.