LOOK: Gordon Ramsay, 57, becomes a dad for sixth time

Gordon Ramsay has become a dad for the sixth time. The TV chef - who has been married to Tana Ramsay since 1996 and already has Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, and four-year-old Oscar with her - celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday and took to social media three days later to announce the birth of his new son as he claimed he is now "done" having kids.

He wrote on Instagram: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done" The 'Hell's Kitchen' star shared the news alongside a series of images depicting himself, the newborn and his wife in the hospital and was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow faces in the comments section of the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) 'Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman wrote: "Congrats mate!" whilst Paris Fury - who is married to boxing champion Tyson Fury and has seven children with him - sent her best wishes.

She wrote: "Congratulations to you all. Was thinking it the other day it can’t be long. Best blessings xxxx"(sic) Earlier this year, Ramsay fuelled speculation that he was set to become a father again after joking that he did indeed have five children "the last time [he] looked" but believed his wife may be pregnant again after struggling to fit into her jeans. During an appearance on Heart Radio when asked if he had five children, Ramsay replied: "Last time I looked there was five, yes. I think there’s one more on the way. Tana’s jeans aren’t fitting her."