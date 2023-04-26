Scientists identify thousands of unknown viruses in babies' nappies

By Erin Blakemore Research involving Danish babies' dirty nappies has provided a plethora of information on previously unknown viruses - and the best view yet of the make-up of the infant gut microbiome.

Writing in the journal Nature Microbiology, an international team of researchers reports it has uncovered 10 000 new viruses in infant faeces. The study looked at the faeces of 647 healthy Danish one-year-olds enrolled in a long-term asthma and chronic inflammatory disease study. The children’s dirty nappies yielded a surprisingly diverse set of viruses - many of which have yet to be described by science.

Overall, the researchers uncovered 10 000 viral species from 248 viral families; of those families, just 16 were already known. The viruses were 10 times more abundant than the bacterial species in the children's faeces; 90 percent of them were bacteriophages, which attack bacteria instead of human cells. These bacteriophages don't cause disease; instead, they are thought to shape bacteria's competitive abilities and balance bacterial populations within the gut's microbiome.

Why are so many viruses in children’s guts to begin with?