VR tech helps couple decide whether to go through with risky surgery on their baby

VR technology helped a couple decide whether to go through with a risky surgery for their six-month-old son. Amanda and Judd Michnowiec's son Archie was born with Sagittal Synostosis - a condition where the growth lines in his skull fused too early so it couldn't grow sideways to accommodate his brain as it expands with age, leading to a distorted head shape - and the parents had to decide whether to opt for the operation or allow nature to take its cause with potential physical and psychological effects.

Amanda said: "It's been quite overwhelming. There have been a lot of appointments, and a lot of time away [from work]". Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children offered the couple the chance to use a ground-breaking new artificial intelligence (AI) platform that predicts the outcome of a life-changing operation in virtual reality so they could see from all angles a reconstruction of Archie's head generated from a CT scan and what it would look like if the tot underwent the operation.

Amanda said after the consultation, which also allowed them to suggest modifications to the surgeon: "We're excited, and obviously there is always that worry with what he's going to have done. "Although it's a lot to take in, it is reassuring to know that's what we've got to expect, and have that explained, and we're not going to be waiting and wondering what's happening."