WATCH: 38 weeks pregnant student accepts her diploma at graduation ceremony – while in labour

Mother’s Day has been exceptionally wonderful for a woman in Michigan this year – she almost simultaneously delivered her child and graduated from college. Determined to get her diploma, Kelsey Hudie was in the early stages of labour when she attended her graduation ceremony.

“I was like nothing is going to stop me, even if I have the baby and have to hold her in my arms,” she told Fox 2 Detroit, beaming with pride, in an interview. The Dearborn local, who aspires to pursue a career as a teacher and studied liberal arts, learnt that she was going to give birth four days earlier. Despite being in labor, a college graduate was able to collect her diploma at the beginning of the Henry Ford College ceremony. She's since delivered a healthy baby girl and is getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/puo15yOAmw — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) May 13, 2023

She was dilated two or three times the week before she graduated, said her obstetrician-gynaecologist, but that was not going to prevent her from walking across the stage, Hudie said, even if it meant she would give birth and have to hold the child in her arms. After learning of the predicament, the community college’s faculty gave Hudie permission to sit on stage and called her name earlier than originally intended. She was able to cut in front of everyone and get her diploma first. Hudie had a baby right after earning her diploma, going straight to the hospital. A YouTube video of the ceremony, which featured Hudie receiving her qualification while 38 weeks pregnant, was posted by Henry Ford College.