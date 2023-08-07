What to pack in your carry-on bag when flying with a baby

Travelling with a baby can be tricky. Whether it’s a short domestic flight or a long international one, babies are unpredictable so you always have to be well prepared. Knowing what to pack in your carry-on bag is the first step to making the trip more comfortable and hassle-free.

Here’s a list of essential items you’ll need during the trip. Always be well prepared. Picture: Pexels Sarah Chai

Nappies and wet wipes Probably the most important items on your list of items to pack are nappies and wet wipes. You know your baby so depending on the duration of the flight be sure you have enough nappies.

In fact, pack extra just in case your flight is delayed. Wet wipes are essential. They always come in handy. Changing mat A portable changing mat is a must-have item. It provides a clean and comfortable surface to change your baby’s nappy, especially when the facilities available are limited.

Change of clothing Babies mess at the worst of times so it’s always good to pack a few extra sets of clothing. Include items such as onesies, pajamas, socks, and a light jacket. Baby food and snacks

If your baby is on solid foods, don’t forget to pack some pre-packaged baby food or snacks that your little one enjoys. Stick to non-perishable items to avoid any issues with customs regulations. Don’t forget to pack a few disposable spoons and enough bibs as well. Bottles, formula, and water

For babies who are bottle-fed, make sure you have enough pre-measured formula powder and clean, empty bottles in your hand luggage bag. It’s also essential to pack a sufficient amount of water to mix formula on the go. Clean water might not always be readily available. Medications and a small first-aid kit

Pack any necessary medications your baby may need during the journey, such as fever reducers or allergy medications. Additionally, include a small first aid kit containing essentials like band-aids, antiseptic wipes, and a thermometer.

Baby needs a distraction. Picture: Pixabay Mike Quintana Distractions or entertainment In-flight entertainment is limited for little ones.