Five thoughtful gestures to make Mother’s Day extra special

Mother’s Day is that one day in the year that you can show the special woman in your life how much she means to you. Showing her that you love her doesn’t necessarily mean buying her expensive gifts. Treating your mother like the queen she is, is far more important than a gift you picked up at the shop. She doesn’t need another mug or pair of slippers!

There are other ways to spoil mom on the day that won’t cost a thing. Here’s how you can give your mother a treat and show her just how much you care for her. Breakfast in bed What better way to start her day than serving her a yummy breakfast in bed and then leaving her to enjoy it in peace?

Moms are usually the ones who make the breakfasts during the week and often doesn’t have the time to sit down and enjoy their own breakfast. Serve mom breakfast in bed. Picture: Freepik Lunchtime treat If she’s not a breakfast person, then why not make her a favourite meal for lunch and allow her to put up her feet and stay out of the kitchen? If you have a big family why not get everyone together for a bring and share? In that way, all the moms can get together and there can be a variety of dishes for them to enjoy.

Give mom a break from the kitchen. Picture: August de Richelieu / Pexels Put it in words We don’t tell our mothers that we love them enough. If you haven’t told her how you feel about her then write her a letter. A letter is far more special than an impersonal shop-bought Mother’s Day card. Movie night While it would be great to take the movie-loving mom out to the cinema, we all know just how expensive it is these days.

So why not have a movie night at home? Select her favourite movie and prepare some snacks. Not only is this a cheaper way for her to enjoy a movie, it’s also more intimate. Home spa I’m sure you would love to send your mom to a spa for the day, but they can be pricey.

However, this doesn’t mean that you cannot create a spa day for her at home. Whether it’s a simple back and shoulder massage or a basic pedicure, I’m sure mom would appreciate the TLC. Give her a pedicure. Picture: Arina Krasnikova / Pexels Alone time Of course, you want to spend time with her on the day, but how about giving her just a little bit of space on the day?