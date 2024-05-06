Mother's Day lunches at hotels in and around Cape Town

Mother’s Day is a wonderful opportunity to go above and beyond to create a memorable occasion for the special women in our lives. This Sunday, top hotels and restaurants in Cape Town and surrounds are set to roll out the red carpet with exclusive offerings for Mother’s Day.

Whether it's a lavish buffet-style banquet in the heart of the city or an elegant afternoon tea with breathtaking ocean views, there's a delightful option to suit every palate and preference. The President Hotel, Bantry Bay Indulge in a delightful Mom & Me high tea on May 11 at The President Hotel in Bantry Bay from 2pm to 4pm. At R275 per person, savour a spread of sweet and savoury treats amidst live music. There is a chance to win fantastic prizes, including an overnight stay at The President Hotel. The hotel is also hosting a buffet Sunday lunch on May 12, featuring a dedicated kids’ buffet.

Cost R445 per person, children aged 6-11 at R175 per person and kids under 5 are free. Arabella Hotel, Spa and Golf Treat your mum to a scrumptious family style lunch at Jamani restaurant in the Arabella Hotel, Spa and Golf in Hermanus. Cost: R395 per person, R195 per child under 12 years old. Enjoy a welcome drink on arrival and a special gift for mum.

Lagoon Beach Hotel, Milnerton Enjoy a special Mother’s Day Carvery Buffet at Lagoon Beach Hotel in Milnerton, offering mesmerising views of Table Bay and Table Mountain. Cost: R350 per person, kids under 12 R175. Garden Court Nelson Mandela Boulevard Head to Harbour View Restaurant at Garden Court Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Gardens for a buffet lunch surrounded by stunning gardens and luxurious pool deck. Cost: R375 per person, R190 per child under 12 years old. The offer includes a welcome drink on arrival.

Grande Roche Hotel & Spa, Paarl Grande Roche Hotel & Spa in Paarl is hosting a special weekend of morning and afternoon teas for Mother’s Day amidst the vineyards. Cost: R445 per person, kids under 12 R345. Southern Sun Cape Sun Join Riempies Restaurant at Southern Sun Cape Sun for a sumptuous buffet lunch infused with Cape Dutch and Malay influences.

Cost: R495 per person, R250 per child under 12 years old. Enjoy live entertainment and a gift for mum. Blaauwberg Beach Hotel, Blouberg Waves Restaurant at Blaauwberg Beach Hotel in Blouberg offers stunning views of Cape Town and Table Mountain. Enjoy a Buffet Lunch for Mother's Day. Cost: R395 per person. Children from 7-12 pay half the price, children under 6 eat for free.

The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa, Constantia Valley Treat your mother to a luxurious afternoon tea at The Greenhouse amidst the serene surroundings of The Cellars-Hohenort Hotel & Spa in Constantia Valley. Cost: R455 per person, R225 for children aged 4 – 11 years. [email protected]