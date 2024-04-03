Paws & Pour: 5 Dog-friendly wine farms around Cape Town

Discovering wine farms that welcome four-legged companions is a welcome addition for dog owners who enjoy exploring the Winelands of the Western Cape. While not all estates allow dogs to roam freely, there are several properties where our furry friends are warmly received, provided they're well-behaved and leashed.

Here's a round-up of our top five picks for dog-friendly wine farms around Cape Town. Allée Bleue Wine Estate

Enjoy an al fresco lunch in style this summer at Allée Bleue, in the Franschhoek Valley. Picture TAMAR THORN Nestled amidst the picturesque Franschhoek Valley, Allée Bleue offers an enchanting experience for both wine enthusiasts and their canine companions. From exquisite wines and farm-fresh produce with a tranquil picnic area, this estate guarantees a day of fun for everyone against a backdrop of historic charm and contemporary art. Nitida Wine, dine and ingest the peace at Nitida wine estate.

A mere twenty-minute drive from Cape Town CBD, in the scenic Durbanville Wine Valley, Nitida has two pet-friendly restaurants, a rustic wine-tasting area housed within the maturation cellar, and even the occasional cannon shooting for added excitement. Dogs are welcome in the tasting room, where a casual ambiance prevails, and there's even a special tasting option for kids. Webersburg Wine Estate

Webersburg Wine Estate. Tucked away in Stellenbosch's Golden Triangle, Webersburg Wine Estate is a family-owned gem boasting expansive outdoor spaces ideal for both children and canine to frolic. Surrounded by majestic oak trees, a serene dam, and panoramic views of the Helderberg mountains, this estate offers a peaceful retreat from the city. While dogs can't enter the restaurant, the vast lawn provides ample space for them to roam freely. Warwick Wine Estate

Renowned for its idyllic picnic spots, Warwick Wine Estate in Stellenbosch invites visitors to enjoy alfresco dining amidst lush greenery and ancient oak trees. Families and their furry friends can relax at picnic tables or in private pods while children explore jungle gyms and cool off in the "Fountain of Youth" water fountain. Dogs are welcome to join the outdoor festivities, adding to the estate's warm and welcoming atmosphere. Benguela Cove Lagoon Estate This designer home in Benguela Cove Estate in Hermanus offers panoramic views over the Botrivier Lagoon and Kogelberg Mountains.