3 hacks to help relieve matric exam stress

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Preparing for matric exams is one of the most stressful life experiences. Doing it during a global pandemic can be even more stressful. Anyone tackling their studies of their final stage of school life requires support and tips to help them overcome any challenges and uncertainty during this time. “The good news is that no matter the chaos and uncertainty around you, you can still take charge of yourself,” says counselling psychologist, Lauren Martin who is on the panel at an upcoming South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP) webinar. Here are some hacks that matrics can include to help them during this time: Emotional well-being

Martin says: “There is no doubt that healthy, emotional well-being is important for positive functioning in life, including academic success. However, healthy, emotional well-being does not mean we live a life free of experiencing discomforts or unpleasant emotions.

“Rather, we learn that academic success can be achieved while experiencing challenging states and circumstances. So, yes the world has flipped upside down. But you can still take control of your future, and matrics can start right now to prepare themselves emotionally, physically and mentally to get through their exams.”

Diet

“How we eat directly affects our energy levels and concentration,” Nathalie Mat, a clinical dietitian with a special interest in child and adolescent nutrition. “Eating balanced meals and snacks with a variety of foods results in good blood sugar control. When our blood sugar control is smooth as silk, meaning no sugar highs followed by lows, we're able to keep laser-like focus for longer.

Quick fixes like coffee and energy drinks may promise a mental boost but are not ideal sources of nutrition and do not fuel our brains. High caffeine intake can affect sleep which further decreases concentration and learning. What we eat and drink impacts our ability to think clearly and concentrate for long periods of time. Fuelling your brain well will help you excel!”

Keep moving

One of the easiest traps to fall into over an extended study period is sitting still for hours on end. While, some may think long hours at a desk is evidence of discipline and virtue, it is actually counter-productive to learning.

Biokineticist, Joshua Marc De Hahn explains, “Our blood carries the nutrients, hormones and oxygen that supply our brain and body. With slow circulation and low volumes flowing throughout the body while we sit for extended periods, our brain and body do not function optimally.

“Physical activity increases our heart rate, the volume of blood pumped around the body and the amount of oxygen we consume, this creates an environment where more blood is flowing to the brain, which in turn means more oxygen and more nutrients reach the brain. This results in a brain and body that can function at a much more optimal level.”