4 tips on how to feed a picky toddler

If you struggle with feeding a picky eater, whether they are a toddler or an older child, these simple tips can help you reset the balance in your house to make happier mealtimes possible. I know that so many families struggle with this, so it is my hope that these tips help you take a deep breath in the challenge of feeding your family.

Start small with portion sizes Large portions of new foods can be overwhelming for children. Instead of serving a whole scoop full of non-preferred food, put one bite on their plate. Your child may not touch it, but continued exposure to these foods over time will often eventually lead to them getting curious. Big portions are scary for kids. Start small and you can always add more.

Involve kids in meal planning Put your toddler's growing interest in exercising control to good use. Let your child pick which fruit and vegetable to make for dinner or during visits to the grocery store or farmer's market. Read kid-friendly cookbooks together and let your child pick out new recipes to try.

Add condiments Sometimes, all your kid needs to eat broccoli is a little bit of ranch dressing or a melted cheese sauce. Likewise, sweet potato fries might need some ketchup, mayo or a dipping sauce. So try adding a tasty condiment when introducing new foods. Sometimes, just the idea of dipping food makes it more fun for kids. Serve water between meals

