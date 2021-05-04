5 virtual ways to create memorable Mother’s Day moments

Whether you live in a different country or simply practising Covid-19 safety precautions, being away from your loved ones can be hard. Especially on special days like birthdays and holidays.

With Mother’s Day coming up, it’s equally, if not more, disheartening to not be able to spend the day with your mom.

We all want to be able to give the special woman in our lives the best day. Spoil her rotten. Smother her love and hugs. Treat her like the queen she is.

But just because you’re far apart and unable to be together on the day, it doesn’t mean you can’t make it special for her.

I’m sure by now you’re already a pro at Zoom chats or video calls. It’s the one form of communication we’ve been forced to master during the pandemic.

Here are ways you can create a memorable moment with your mom this Mother’s Day no matter where you are in the world.

Cook a special meal together

You might not be able to cook your mom a Mother’s Day lunch but it would be fun to make the same dish together which you can both enjoy.

Does your mom have a signature dish that you’ve wanting her to share? Now’s the perfect time to get all her tips and secrets.

Cook a meal together. Picture: Pexels

Learn a craft and do a creative online tutorial

Whether it’s flower arranging or a basic art class, learn a new craft together. Have all the tools she needs delivered to her so that she’s ready for a new experience.

Run a virtual race together

Whether it’s an easy 5km or a half-marathon, sign mom up for a race of her choice. Perhaps one that will support a charity she’s passionate about. Select a that’s best for you to start together.

Take as many pictures or do little videos along the way and share your experiences after the race.

Create special playlist for you to run together with. Besides the shared experience you will both have a medal as a souvenir of the day.

Run a virtual race. Picture: Pexels

Movie night

This might be a simple idea but it doesn’t mean that it can’t be fun and memorable. Send mom a movie night package with popcorn, her favourite treats and snuggle blanket and she’ll be ready for your date.

Pick a movie you both love. Laughing or crying together is a bonding experience regardless of the distance.

Wine tasting experience

Select a variety of wines and have them delivered to her. Compare notes as you enjoy the same wines. Add a few snack to the delivery to create the perfect wine tasting experience.