5-year-old girl places an Amazon order for $4 000 worth of boots and toys

In a world where online shopping has become the norm, it's important to remember that not everyone has mastered the art of navigating the virtual shopping cart or rather it’s fair to say that we are giving birth to a different kind of breed. Case in point, the 5-year-old girl from Massachusetts who somehow managed to rack up a $4k bill on her mom's credit card on Amazon. A post by “Today” featured 5-year-old Lila Varisco from the USA, who ordered $4K in Amazon boots and toys.

While her actions may seem humorous on the surface, it brings to light the importance of teaching children about proper online behaviour - including setting boundaries and understanding the value of money. But let's take a moment to appreciate Lila's clear sense of style and “street smarts”. 10 pairs of white cowgirl boots and 10 children's dirt bikes in shades of pink? That's a bold move, but we can't help but respect her commitment to her aesthetic. And can we talk about the fact that she even managed to sneak in a two-seat ride on a jeep for her little brother? That's some sibling love right there.

Lila's mother, Jessica Nunes, speculates she purchased the bikes after seeing the same model at the park the previous day. "There was an older boy with a bike and Lila was devastated because she was too young to ride it," Nunes told “Today”. "I don't know how she found this exact item (on Amazon)." The bikes were purchased from two different sellers, one of whom immediately sent Nunes an email to confirm the order. While Nunes cancelled that batch, the second seller had already shipped the remaining five bikes, which arrived on March 31.

And fortunately, all the companies have agreed to process returns. All in all, Lila's shopping spree is a cautionary tale for all of us - whether we're raising littles or just indulging in a bit of retail therapy. Always keep an eye out for our children’s online activity. And sometimes it’s important as parents and guardians that we cannot deny that the digital life, however integral in modern life, can have a darker side. (But seriously, those pink dirt bikes are pretty cool.)

At five years old, Lila is already showing impressive entrepreneurial/boss skills. I mean, who knew a toddler could rack up almost 4k in a single afternoon without breaking a sweat? Children who order items online without their parent's knowledge may become victims of identity theft if their personal information is stolen through the website. Picture by Anna Shvets/Pexels The two discussed the worth of money and the idea of rapid gratification in a "teachable moment." As Lila did not get permission to go on a shopping spree, of 4K no less. According to Nunes, Lila enjoys goodies, but she also earns privileges through effort and good behaviour.

We could all learn a thing or two from her – like how as an independent spirit, she says, "If there’s a will, there’s a way, and in that, to order a dirt bike in your favourite colour, and that cowgirl boots are a crucial addition to any Amazon haul. But seriously, there are a lot of dangers of ordering stuff without their parent's knowledge and can have significant consequences i.e Financial loss: Children who order items without their parent's permission can quickly rack up significant bills, especially if they have access to credit cards or other payment methods. Parents may only discover the unauthorised charges after they receive the bill and may struggle to pay it off, which can cause financial hardship.