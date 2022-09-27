8 films to keep children entertained this holiday

As the third term comes to an end, it’s normal to fret about how to keep them occupied and entertained during the holidays. Whether you’re a stay-at-home parent or busy with work, here are some great films to keep the whole family entertained without breaking the bank.

Get some popcorn and cuddle with the kids or you let them take the remote control, either way they are sure to have fun. SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME | 10-12PG LV Peter Parker, Tom Holland was nominated as Best Actor at the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards. Picture: MultiChoice The biggest box office hit of 2021 globally, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” sees Peter Parker turn to Doctor Strange for help after Spider-Man's identity is revealed.

When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it means to be Spider-Man. You can re-watch 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, as well as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy: “Spider-Man”, “Spider-Man 2” and “Spider-Man 3” on Showmax. SING 2 | PG

“Sing 2” was the biggest animated film of 2021 and the 10th highest-grossing film of the year. The film is recommended for ages 7+ and follows the ever-optimistic koala, Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his cast as they plan to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. But to get their show at the Crystal Tower Theatre in glamorous Redshore City, they need to win over ruthless mogul wolf Jimmy Crystal ( Bobby Cannavale), and persuade reclusive lion rock legend Clay Calloway (U2 frontman Bono), to return to the stage.

Also catch the original, “Sing”, on Showmax. GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE | 10-12PG VH The 22nd biggest box office hit of 2021, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” picks up 32 years after the events of “Ghostbusters II”. A single mom and her two kids move to the Oklahoma farm they inherited from her estranged father, and begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left.

Also look out for the original “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II”, as well as the 2016 reboot on Showmax. SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY | PGLV Starring alongside LeBron are Emmy winner Zendaya, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, Critics Choice Super Award nominee Sonequa Martin-Green, and Critics Choice nominee Rosario Dawson. Picture: MultiChoice The long-awaited sequel to the 1996 favourite, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, sees a rogue AI trap basketball champion, LeBron James, and his son in a digital space, forcing LeBron, Bugs Bunny and a gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes into the highest-stakes basketball game ever as they face the AI’s digitised champions on the court.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is recommended for ages 7+ and was nominated for Favourite Movie and Favourite Actor (LeBron) at the the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards, and for Best Movie at the 2022 BET Awards. THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS | PG ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business' all-star voice cast includes gravelly-voiced Oscar nominee Alec Baldwin, alongside the likes of Critics Choice winner James Marsden, Oscar nominee Jeff Goldblum, Emmy winner Lisa Kudrow, Emmy nominees Amy Sedaris and Eva Longoria, and TV host Jimmy Kimmel. Picture: MultiChoice “The Boss Baby: Family Business”, aka “The Boss Baby 2”, catches up with the now-adult Templeton brothers, who’ve drifted apart, until a new boss baby sets out to bring them together again – and save childhood along the way.

The film is recommended for ages 6+ and was nominated for a People's Choice Award for The Family Movie of 2021 and a 2022 Annie Award for Outstanding Character Animation. Showmax is also home to the Oscar-nominated first film, “The Boss Baby”. PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE | All ages

No city’s too big, no pup’s too small in “PAW Patrol: The Movie”. Based on the beloved pre-school TV series, the #33 biggest movie of 2021 tails Ryder and his pack of puppy hero friends to Adventure City, where greedy Mayor Humdinger is turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Plus, there’s a courageous new girl pup on the squad, Liberty, voiced by Teen Choice nominee Marsai Martin, Little, Black-ish. TOM & JERRY: THE MOVIE | PGV

Tom & Jerry also stars Black Reel winner Michael Peña, 12-time Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost, MTV Movie Award winner Ken Jeong, Patsy Ferran and Jordan Bolger. Picture: MultiChoice Our favourite cat and mouse are back in “Tom & Jerry: The Movie”, which sees Jerry move into New York's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing desperate event planner Kayla, Chloë Grace Moretz, to hire Tom to get rid of the intruder. But, as mayhem ensues, their escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. The 34th biggest film of 2021, “Tom & Jerry” was nominated as The Family Movie of 2021 at last year’s People's Choice Awards.

CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG | PGV The live action film stars Young Entertainer Award nominee Darby Camp, alongside the likes of British Comedy Award winner Jack Whitehall, Emmy winners Tony Hale and Kenan Thompson, as well as Oscar nominees John Cleese and Rosie Perez. Picture: MultiChoice Heroes don’t get any bigger than this. “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was nominated for a 2022 Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Movie. Based on the beloved series of 80 children’s books by Norman Bridwell, the story centres on a tiny puppy called Clifford, who, it’s said, will only grow as much as his new best friend loves him. As it turns out though, young Emily loves Clifford a lot.