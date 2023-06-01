Al Pacino joins pal Robert De Niro in old dad gang, set to welcome birth of 4th child at age 83

Washington – The “Godfather duo”, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, two of the greatest actors of all time, have joined a group of entertainment industry stars welcoming children with much-younger partners well into their twilight years. Academy Award winner Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

According to Page Six, a US-based media house, Alfallah is eight months pregnant. Al Pacino has three adult children, 22-year-old twins with his ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo and a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

Alfallah, who is expecting her first child with the “Scarface” actor is already eight months pregnant, reported TMZ. She had previously been in a romance with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. Reports of a romance between Alfallah and Pacino came in April 2022 when both of them were seen dining together and as per sources they had been secretly dating since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Page Six revealed, Pacino and Alfallah started seeing each other during the pandemic. “She mainly dates very rich older men ... She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” our source revealed. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.” Prior to dating to Pacino, Alfallah was linked to both the 60-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and the 74-year-old rock star Mick Jagger.