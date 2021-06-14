Alex Rodriguez praises ex-wife for being a ’world-class mommy’

Alex Rodriguez has praised his ex-wife for being a "world-class mommy". The retired baseball star reunited with his former spouse Cynthia Scurtis for a workout session over the weekend, weeks after his relationship with fiancee Jennifer Lopez came to an end.

The 45-year-old sportsman reposted a video of Cynthia - who he split from in 2008 - wrapping his leg in ice but suggested her nursing skills weren't as strong as those she shows as a parent to their daughters, Natasha, 16, and 13-year-old Ella. He captioned the clip of the pair in a gym: "Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL(sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) Alex also shared a selfie featuring himself, his former spouse and her husband, Angel Nicolas. In January, A-Rod admitted co-parenting "takes some navigating" but he's become a "more compassionate, more considerate person" by always putting his children first.

He said: "When I want to do things at Christmas with the girls, I may start asking for, not permission, but proactively in July I may be talking about Christmas, versus if I was in a different state of mind, I would drop it December 15 and say, 'Hey, Cynthia, can I have the kids?' "So it's been a really, really nice experience for us. I'm very friendly with Angel, he's wonderful with my girls. I think having four good people at the table, well, three good people and me." After Alex and Jennifer split in April, the 'On the Floor' hitmaker has rekindled her romance with former flame Ben Affleck and it was recently claimed the news had taken the sportsman by surprise.

A source said: "Jennifer and Alex have remained in contact after breaking up and have even seen each other since the split. The two plan to remain friends and are also in business together. "Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Ben's] quick meet up. At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."