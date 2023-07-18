Angelina Jolie spotted apartment hunting in New York with her kids

Angelina Jolie has been spotted apartment hunting in New York with her children. The ‘Maleficent’ actress, 48, is still embroiled in a bitter battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, over the winery they formerly co-owned in France, and was seen looking for a new home in the city with her 19-year-old son Pax and 18-year-old daughter Zahara at the weekend.

Page Six said the trio landed at JFK Airport on Thursday and “hit the streets for their search the following day”. Jolie is also the mother of Maddox, 21, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, who she had with ‘Fight Club’ actor Pitt before their divorce in 2019 after five years of marriage.

It was reported earlier this month Jolie taking over artist Jean-Michel Basquiat’s apartment and studio on 57 Jones Street for her new fashion business Atelier Jolie. One of the most recent developments in her battle with Pitt over their winery was a report the actor is determined to force out the Russian vodka oligarch to whom Jolie secretly sold her share of their $500-million French vineyard.

The former couple bought Château Miraval in 2008 and married there in an intimate ceremony in 2014, but have been battling over it since their split. Page Six reported Pitt is furious at Yuri Shefler for mocking him in court filings revealed on July 10 as “an actor” and “not a winemaker”. A source told the outlet: “Brad stands by the people who he’s done business with and he doesn’t give into bullies.”

Insiders also say Pitt sees Jolie’s sale to the Russian as “vindictive” as she knew he had previously turned down an approach to buy the château from Shefler. The report came after attorneys for Jolie’s former investment company Nouvel claimed in newly-lodged court papers Pitt “wasted” the firm’s assets by “spending millions on vanity projects,” including “rebuilding a staircase four times and spending millions to restore a recording studio”. Documents also showed lawyers branded Pitt’s alleged behaviour “misconduct” and say it escalated after Jolie sold Nouvel in October 2021 to a company controlled by oligarch Shefler.