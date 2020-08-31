Aussie guy’s Facebook post goes viral after offering a rent-a-daddy service

Australian trucker Jake James thought he’d try another career path to get away from the trucking business.

He decided to take matters into his own hands and post a job ad offering his services as a rent-a-daddy.

Taking to Facebook, James, who is from New South Wales Central Coast, posted the following message with a picture of himself: “Trying out a new career move to get away from trucks so everybody get onboard and support your boy. Rent a daddy today.”

For $30 (about R360) an hour he offers his presence at school pick-ups and drop-offs, “all sporting events” and “up to three activities of the kids’ choice”.

James will even throw in some extra time for an unspecified amount, including Facebook relationship statuses and family selfies.