Aussie guy’s Facebook post goes viral after offering a rent-a-daddy service
Australian trucker Jake James thought he’d try another career path to get away from the trucking business.
He decided to take matters into his own hands and post a job ad offering his services as a rent-a-daddy.
Taking to Facebook, James, who is from New South Wales Central Coast, posted the following message with a picture of himself: “Trying out a new career move to get away from trucks so everybody get onboard and support your boy. Rent a daddy today.”
For $30 (about R360) an hour he offers his presence at school pick-ups and drop-offs, “all sporting events” and “up to three activities of the kids’ choice”.
James will even throw in some extra time for an unspecified amount, including Facebook relationship statuses and family selfies.
Trying out a new career move to get away from trucks so everybody get onboard and support your boy. Rent a daddy...Posted by Jake James on Tuesday, August 18, 2020
The post has already amassed more than 1.4K likes and 1.2K comments. Many managed to see the funny side. And some female admirers even offered him proposals of their own.
“Can I hire you as a bf ??? ” asked one very interested Facebook user.
Another said: "It’s all fun and games till you accidentally become my baby daddy.“
Whether James got any real offers from the job ad remains to be seen. But judging by the comments section, the offers should be flooding his timeline.