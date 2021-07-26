Australian man claims he’s Charles and Camilla’s illegitimate son - and now he has ’evidence’ to prove it

Simon Dorante-Day’s battle to be recognised as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’s son has spanned many years. The Australian claims he is the illegitimate son of the royal couple, and now he’s released his latest “evidence” on social media.

Dorante-Day, 55, took to Facebook to share an image of his son alongside two photos of Queen Elizabeth. Captioning the post “uummmm an interesting comparison”, Dorante-Day posted it for online users to spot the family resemblance between his teenage boy’s smile, and that of the British royals.

Although Dorante-Day placed a limit on who could comment on the post, it didn’t take long for the responses to come rolling in. “I see mouth and nose similarity. Maybe face shape and hair color also,” said one user.

“He is the double of the queen in her older year,” commented another. One Facebook user noted Dorante-Day’s fight to be recognised as Charles and Camilla’s son, saying: “You know Simon, if you are their son. Which I’m sure you are Charles and Camilla’s son. “Just remember your true parents are the ones that loved you and brought you up right up to now. The firm wouldn’t even know how to bring up and love children, they have assistants to do that. Just be grateful of the parents that loved you like their own. That mob will never admit to be your biological parents. Their loss! Not yours!”

In response, he wrote: “You mean my adopted parents who were complicit in what was done to me?? “What do you know about them or my childhood for that matter?? They haven't been around me since I was 16 - did you know that? “What I am is more my creation than theirs - but people don't know or understand that yet because I haven't talked about it... So your comments are super offensive.”

According to Indy100, Dorante-Day was born in April 1966 and was adopted by a family with connections to Buckingham Palace. His adoptive grandparents were Winifred and Ernest Bowlden - both had worked for the queen and Prince Philip. Dorante-Day claims his grandmother told him that he was Charles and Camilla’s son, and was conceived when the royal couple were 17 and 18 years old respectively.