Barbie goes green! Mattel launches Barbie dolls made from recycled plastic

Mattel is set to launch the first Barbie dolls made from recycled plastic, in a new line named Barbie Loves the Ocean. The toy manufacturer has announced plans for its Barbie Loves the Ocean line, which will be Mattel’s first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic and has been launched in line with Mattel's goal to achieve 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel, said in a statement: "This Barbie launch is another addition to Mattel's growing portfolio of purpose-driven brands that inspire environmental consciousness with our consumer as a key focus. At Mattel, we empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. We take this responsibility seriously and are continuing to do our part to ensure kids can inherit a world that's full of potential, too." The Barbie Loves the Ocean collection will feature three dolls whose bodies are made from 90 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic parts and an accompanying Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90 percent recycled plastic. Barbie Loves the Ocean collection. Picture: Mattel Alongside the new line, a new vlog on Barbie’s immensely popular YouTube channel has been released titled ‘Barbie Shares How We Can All Protect the Planet’.

Barbie Loves the Ocean collection. Picture: Mattel The video teaches young fans about the importance of taking care of our planet and everyday habit changes they can make to create an impact. And what’s more, a new campaign has been launched titled ‘The Future of Pink is Green’, which leverages the Barbie brand’s iconic association with pink alongside the longstanding association of green with protecting the planet. The campaign will aim to communicate the next steps toward a greener future, and to educate kids on the importance of sustainability in an easily digestible way for fans of all ages.